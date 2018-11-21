Two teenage pedestrians walking in a St. Francis crosswalk were struck by a motorist Tuesday evening and seriously injured, authorities said. One was in critical condition.

Paramedics responded to the intersection of Hwy. 47 and Pederson Drive NW. just before 6 p.m., where two 14-year-old girls had entered the crosswalk and were hit by a northbound vehicle.

The 62-year-old driver from Isanti stopped at the scene and was cooperating with police, authorities said.

One girl was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and was in critical condition. The other teen was in serious condition at Mercy Hospital. Neither has been identified.

St. Francis police, the State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.