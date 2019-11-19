Minnesota prison authorities are investigating two separate stabbings Monday at Oak Park Heights, the state’s maximum-security facility.
Two men stabbed a fellow inmate shortly after 1 p.m., said Sarah Fitzgerald, spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections. The second stabbing occurred shortly after, in a different building on the prison premises.
Fitzgerald said the prison is not on lockdown, but some programming may be altered in response to the assaults. No further details were made available Monday.
