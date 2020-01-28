Two teenage girls shot in unrelated incidents in St. Paul last weekend are each in stable condition at Regions Hospital, authorities said Monday.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the head Friday evening. Officers responded to a home on the 1300 block of Payne Avenue North around 6:15 p.m. on an initial report of a suicide in progress, according police records.

She was transported to Regions with serious injuries. Witnesses and “possibly involved parties” were interviewed at police headquarters before being released, said police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster.

The circumstances of that shooting remain under investigation.

In an unrelated incident Sunday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the area of S. Robert Street and Cesar Chavez Street around 4:15 p.m. on a report of a female being shot. They found a 14-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen near Christine Liquors.

The teenager was conscious when St. Paul Fire Department paramedics transported her to Regions.

At least 13 people have been shot — two fatally — in St. Paul so far this year following the city’s deadliest year for gun violence.

Staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.