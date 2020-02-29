Two people were seriously wounded when they were shot Saturday afternoon at a home in south Minneapolis.

Investigators believe the shooting, which occurred at 12:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of S. Lyndale Avenue, was domestic-related, a police spokesman said. The two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

There is no threat to the public, the spokesman said.

This is a developing story; return to startribune.com for updates.