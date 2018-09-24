Two people have been shot in an apparent carjacking in Columbia Heights Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to the intersection of 42nd Avenue NE. and Fillmore Street about 5:45 a.m. The caller, who was one of the victims, told a dispatcher that a man approached his car at gunpoint, fired shots and took the vehicle, a dispatcher with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. Both victims were taken to a hospital, the dispatcher said.

Police have not released any information about the suspect or the vehicle that was taken.