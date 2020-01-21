Sharing is Wright way

Forest Lake Nordic skiing coach Ryan Wright, who skied on Ranger teams that won state championships in 2008 and 2009, is in his first season at the helm of the boys' and girls' programs.

What got you into coaching?

"Coaching kind of just fell into my lap this fall. I was lucky to have had the opportunity to ski for two great coaches in high school and college. Deno Johnson [Forest Lake] and Chad Salmela [St. Scholastica] not only taught me what I know about skiing but left me with a lot of great life lessons as well. I hope to have the same impact on my athletes as well."

What are your goals for the program?

"My goals are in line with the reason why I took this job. I want to develop successful student-athletes, who can carry the fundamentals of work ethic, respect and time management with them through life — beyond their time as Nordic skiers. I hope to leave a lasting impression on my athletes, like my past coaches so positively left on me."

RON HAGGSTROM