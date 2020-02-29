The Gophers women’s hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 4-2 on Friday night at Ridder Arena in the opening game of their best-of-three, first-round WCHA playoff series.

Sophomore forward Amy Potomak broke a 2-all tie on a power-play goal nearly 6½ minutres into the third period. Three minutes later, defenseman Katie Robinson made it a two-goal margin.

The victory was the Gophers’ 13th straight over SCSU, including five this season.

Minnesota (26-5-3), ranked No. 3 nationally and seeded second in these playoffs, took a 1-0 lead on defenseman Emily Brown’s goal at 24 seconds. SCSU answered 31 seconds later when Dana Rasmussen scored.

The Huskies (6-24-4) went ahead on Olivia Hanson’s goal at 3:17. It stayed 2-1 until Alex Woken of Minnesota tied it just over 12 minutes into the second on a power-play goal.

The Gophers outshot SCSU 14-7 in the third period and took the lead on Potomak’s 15th goal of the season at 6:23. Robinson got her second goal at 9:22.

Minnesota finished 2-for-3 on the power play, SCSU 0-for-2.

Sydney Scobee stopped 16 shots for the Gophers, Emma Polusny had 52 stops for the Huskiess.

