Two men pleaded guilty this week to charges in separate Minneapolis shootings: one for a firing a bullet that left a 13-year-old permanently injured and the other for his role in a downtown shootout in which he was wounded.

Andrew Townsend, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in the shooting of the boy last October following a fight in the Little Earth housing project, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Townsend is expected to receive a seven-year prison sentence in exchange for the plea.

The boy is expected to survive, authorities said, but the gunshot wound to right side of his head left him with lasting damage.

Surveillance footage of the Oct. 9 incident captured the young victim falling to the ground and Townsend and two other men, who had been fighting moments before, bolting from the scene, prosecutors said. A witness recalled hearing one of the men curse the boy out, followed by the sound of a gunshot.

In the other case, Arnaz Thompson pleaded guilty to possessing a gun. Thompson, whose criminal record barred him from possessing firearms, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison, the news release said.

The charges stem from a March 2017 confrontation near the downtown Greyhound bus station, at 950 Hawthorne Av., where gunfire was exchanged. Several witnesses recounted seeing a man, later identified as Thompson, 37, firing a black, long-barreled revolver at a group of men on the sidewalk, one of whom returned fire, according to authorities. Thompson fled the scene in a car, but was picked up by police a short time later in the 1800 block of Bryant Avenue N. He had a gunshot wound to the stomach, which detectives determined was from the shootout downtown. The black revolver was recovered from a vehicle parked nearby.