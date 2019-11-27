– Two officials at the White House Office of Management and Budget recently resigned in part over concerns about the holdup on Ukraine aid, a career employee of the agency told impeachment investigators, according to a transcript of his testimony released Tuesday.

Mark Sandy, the only OMB official to testify in the impeachment inquiry, did not name the employees in question. He said one worked in the OMB legal division and described that person as having a “dissenting opinion” about how the security assistance to Ukraine could be held up in light of the Impoundment Control Act, which limits the ability of the executive branch to change spending decisions already made by Congress.

Sandy, the agency’s deputy associate director for national security programs, testified on Nov. 16, and his remarks revealed some of the White House’s internal maneuvers when it came to blocking the money. Other White House officials, including Sandy’s superiors at OMB who are political appointees, have defied subpoenas to participate in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Sandy was asked specifically about whether the official who worked in OMB’s legal office quit “at least in part because of their concerns or frustrations about the hold on Ukraine security assistance.” Sandy replied, “Yes, in terms of that process, in part.”

He said the other official, who resigned in September, “expressed some frustrations about not understanding the reason for the hold.”

The release of Sandy’s testimony came as House Democrats on Tuesday took steps forward in their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions, with the Judiciary Committee scheduling its first hearing for Dec. 4.

The moves show the impeachment process quickly advancing beyond the hearings held by the House Intelligence Committee this month to proceedings that could lead to a formal vote on ­impeachment.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, in a 13-page letter to Trump, gave the president until Dec. 1 to decide whether he planned to participate in that panel’s impeachment hearings. Nadler’s committee has the power to draft the articles of impeachment against Trump.

House Democrats in September began an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s actions during the summer, alleging that he withheld security funding for Ukraine and a White House meeting for that country’s president until the new leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, agreed to announce investigations into Trump’s U.S. political opponents.

Current and former government officials have testified that they were alarmed about the White House’s decision to withhold the money, with some saying they feared that Trump was trying to pressure Ukraine for political gain. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

Sandy’s testimony is the first public confirmation that the dispute at the OMB over handling of the Ukraine aid became so intense that it contributed to resignations from the agency.