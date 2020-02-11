MILWAUKEE — Police say two officers were hurt when a driver attempted to flee from a traffic stop in Milwaukee with one of the officers partially inside the vehicle.
Police stopped the car for speeding Monday night on the city's north side. Officers say they saw illegal drugs in the vehicle and told the occupants to get out.
That's when a front passenger slid behind the wheel and took off with one of the officers hanging on. The vehicle made it about 70 feet before crashing into a tree.
The officer was treated at a hospital and released. The second officer was treated for a hand injury.
Two people in the car were arrested. Police say they also found a stolen handgun in the vehicle.
