A 28-year-old Minneapolis man died Friday night after swerving his car to miss another vehicle near Princeton, causing him to drive off the roadway and roll the car multiple times.

The driver, who hasn’t yet been identified, was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser southbound on Hwy. 169 just south of 313th Avenue when the crash happened just before 7 p.m., according to the State Patrol.

Less than two hours earlier, the State Patrol also responded to a fatal multicar crash in northern Minnesota. A Chevrolet Silverado and Freightliner semi were headed south on Hwy. 53 near Orr, Minn., when the driver of a Volvo S80 driving north in the southbound lane struck the truck head-on about 5:30 p.m. Friday, sending the truck spinning and rolling before it hit the semi.

The driver of the Volvo, Lorraine Elizabeth Connor, 75, of Nett Lake, died in the crash. The driver of the truck, Joshua Wesley Jarvela, 22, of Gilbert, and his passenger, Alexander Matthew Mannila, 22, of Aurora, were taken to Cook Hospital with noncritical injuries. The driver of the semi, Abdirizak Yahye Ali, 29, of Burnsville, wasn’t injured. Mannila was the only one in the three vehicles not wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol.

So far in 2019, more than 220 people have died on Minnesota roads.

STAFF REPORTS