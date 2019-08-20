Lucky Cricket, the Chinese restaurant and tiki bar from Twin Cities-based TV star Andrew Zimmern, is reopening today at St. Louis Park’s West End.

The restaurant closed abruptly over July 4th with a note on social media that it was undergoing a remodel. The closure was supposed to last two weeks.

Now, almost two months later, it is finally reopening. Representatives for Zimmern declined to comment throughout the closure and did not respond to an e-mail inquiry today. But staffers behind the bar this afternoon confirmed the restaurant would open today at 3 p.m. for happy hour for the first time since it shuttered (1607 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-206-6830, luckycricket.com).

Tables and a tuk tuk vehicle were on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant Tuesday afternoon, and from a brief glimpse inside, it was unclear whether much remodeling had taken place.

Lucky Cricket’s Facebook page has posts about hiring cooks and bartenders, and also has one review about a “mock” dinner that appears to have been held Monday night. The reviewer posted photos of food and a new menu that includes bao sandwiches.

When it opened last fall, the restaurant drew critical takes on some of its food, as well as comments Zimmern made in a Fast Company video that disparaged other American Chinese restaurants. He later apologized for his comments.