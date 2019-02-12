Here are two sophomores already getting recruiting notice from the class of 2021

Kendall Brown, East Ridge

What makes him special: The 6-7, 190-pound guard has attracted attention from large schools because of his size and versatility. Brown is ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 25 sophomore in the nation by 247sports.

For a comparison, “think Amir Coffey,” said Ryan James, national analyst for Prep Hoops. The Gophers’ junior guard leads the team with 15.8 points per game. “I don’t know if Kendall’s quite as tall, but he’s ultra explosive.”

Looking ahead: Brown has seven offers so far, he said. Those offers include such Big Ten teams as Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. Most basketball recruits tend to hold off on committing until just before senior year starts, if not later. His brother Courtney is a senior forward who has committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Worth knowing: Kendall’s father, Courtney “the ice man” Brown, was a Harlem Globetrotter from 1990-94.

Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy

What makes him special: Joined the Redhawks as a 6-7 eighth-grader. In two years he’s won two Class 2A state championships. Now 6-11 and 190 pounds, he’s become a major contributor to an already talented team. As one of the tallest players in the state, he’s known as a dominant shot blocker and rebounder who avoids foul trouble.

“Do-it-all glue player,” he calls himself. “I can guard all five spots on defense. Play the two through the five on offense. Play whatever positions needed. Guard anybody who I need to guard.”

High-powered teammate: “I’ve grown up with [Jalen Suggs] since we were really young,’’ Holmgren said. “Whenever I have a question about this recruiting process, I’ve always been able to ask him. He’s always been there.”

Jack Warrick