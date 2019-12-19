Two Minneapolis restaurants have paid a combined $53,425 to workers who did not receive paid sick time this year, the city announced Wednesday.

The city's sick and safe time ordinance, passed in 2016, requires businesses with six or more employees to offer one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours they work.

An investigation by the city's Labor Standards Enforcement Division found that no employees at the Pizza Hut, 1101 Hennepin Av., or the Potbelly Sandwich Shop in the IDS Center downtown received pay for sick leave this year.

To close and settle the investigation, Muy Pizza Minnesota LLC, which owns the Pizza Hut, paid $33,630 to 43 employees and Potbelly paid $19,795 to 57 employees, according to a news release from the city.

Liz Navratil