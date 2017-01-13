Two Minneapolis nonprofits will receive a share of $10 million in federal Homeland Security grant funding intended to address homegrown extremism, the agency announced Friday.

Ka Joog, a local Somali youth organization, and Heartland Democracy, which recently concluded the nation’s first rehabilitation program for a defendant in a terrorism case, were among the 31 proposals selected for the funding.

Both organizations applied under the premise of “developing resilience,” one of four areas outlined when the department announced the grant in July. Ka Joog will receive nearly $500,000 and Heartland Democracy will get $165,435.

Los Angeles-based organizations — including the city’s public safety office — were the most widely represented awardees, receiving more than $1.6 million in grant money. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill received the largest grant: $866,687.

In 2014, Minneapolis was chosen as one of three pilot cities for community-focused counter-extremism programs alongside Los Angeles and Boston, whose Police Foundation will also receive a $463,185 CVE grant.

In a statement Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said awardees included organizations that specifically seek to target recruitment by the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Another group, Life After Hate, will get $400,000 to bolster efforts to rehabilitate former neo-Nazis “and other domestic extremists in this country,” Johnson said.

“In this age of self-radicalization and terrorist-inspired acts of violence, domestic-based efforts to counter violent extremism have become a homeland security imperative,” Johnson said. “And, I know from visiting numerous communities across this country that very often the best efforts to counter violent extremism are local, tailored to a particular community.”

Congress must approve any future funding for the program, but the grants announced Friday will provide an influx of government dollars to Minneapolis programs that will be more than twice the amount given to six Somali nonprofits last year as part of Minneapolis’ Building Community Resilience pilot project. The city has been a focus of federal efforts to combat terrorism recruitment over the past decade, with the backdrop of more than two dozen Minnesotans either successfully or attempting to join Al-Shabab in Somalia before a recent spate of cases related to ISIL.

Nine young Twin Cities men — eight Somali and one Oromo — were sentenced late last year after being convicted of trying to join ISIL, including Abdullahi Yusuf, who has participated in a rehabilitation program offered by Heartland Democracy since shortly after his 2014 arrest.

Local efforts to counter terrorism recruitment with the involvement of law enforcement have drawn protest by critics in the Twin Cities who say such work unfairly targets the Somali community. A flier circulated late last year calling for the boycott of groups, including Ka Joog, that received funding tied to the local pilot project. The title Countering Violent Extremism has also been controversial: the local U.S. attorney’s changed the name of its pilot project to Building Community Resilience on the recommendation of a local imam.

Twitter: @smontemayor