Two firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling a blaze in Minneapolis’ Lowry Hill neighborhood Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 1800 block of Dupont Avenue S around 10:20 a.m., on a report that a 2 1/2-story home was engulfed in flames. Contractors had been working on the home when a fire erupted in the walls and quickly spread to the third floor and roof, authorities said.

Responders were forced to pull back when one firefighter got separated from his crew and began running low on oxygen. He managed to escape through a second-floor window and onto an aerial ladder.

The department said two firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but later returned to service. It did not say why the second firefighter was taken to the hospital.

The blaze took roughly two hours to knock down and its cause remains under investigation.

One of the firetrucks responding to the call collided with another vehicle, injuring the motorist. The civilian was taken to an area hospital, where their condition is unknown.