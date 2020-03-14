Two men were shot and wounded at a Hilton Garden Inn in Oakdale early Saturday, police said.

When Oakdale police were called to the scene at 6:18 a.m., they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and another shot in his left forearm at the hotel on 420 N. Inwood Av. Both men were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, and are expected to recover. Officers later found a third victim with an abrasion to the arm.

The gunfire broke out during what police described as an alcohol-induced altercation involving several people. While two people involved in the shooting have been taken into custody, officers are still investigating the scene for evidence at the hotel.

The Hilton Garden Inn is open and guests are able to access their rooms.