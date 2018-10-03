Two men died on Minnesota roads Tuesday afternoon in separate accidents.

A Pillager, Minn. man was fatally struck near Interstate 94 in Rogers.

As traffic slowed in the eastbound lanes around 2 p.m., a semitrailer truck rear-ended a Ford F150, which spun into the construction area, according to the State Patrol.

It struck two vehicles and two people in the work area. Vernon Carl Hedquist, 59, died at the scene. The other person, Thomas John Wood, 64, of Maple Grove, was hospitalized with noncritical injuries.

An 18-year-old man was killed in a head-on vehicle crash in Coon Rapids, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was traveling west on Northdale Boulevard and crossed the centerline. He collided with an eastbound semitrailer truck. His identity has not been released.