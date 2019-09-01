WASHINGTON — Two law enforcement officials tell AP that West Texas rampage shooter was Seth Ator; records show he was 36 years old.
Nation
Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm
Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, its record 185 mph winds ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and other shelters.
Law enforcement officials reveal ID of Texas shooter
National
Police: 7 killed, 22 injured in West Texas shooting rampage
Authorities said Sunday they still could not explain why a man with an AR-style weapon opened fire during a routine traffic stop in West Texas to begin a terrifying rampage that killed seven people, injured 22 others and ended with officers gunning him down outside a movie theater.
East Metro
Fair shares photo of potential suspect in reported groping of GOP booth volunteer
The incident was believed to have occurred during a political disagreement.
Business
Minnesota sports-collectible entrepreneur has relentless drive, ability and national recognition
2Bros Sports Collectibles keeps brothers financially independent and even employs their father.