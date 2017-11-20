Two lanes of westbound I-94 at Century Avenue on the border of St. Paul and Maplewood are now open at the scene of a semitrailer truck fire.
A major backup developed as traffic was stacked up into Woodbury at County Road 19.
A semitrailer truck fire had blocked all westbound lanes for about 25 minutes after the blaze broke out about 6:25 a.m. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the truck's brakes caught fire and "got out of control."
One lane opened about 7 a.m. and a sceond lane opened at 7:30 a.m.
The truck driver was able to get out unharmed, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Drive
Local
Crews battling semi fire on I-94 in St. Paul; one lane now open
A major backup has developed on westbound I-94 in St. Paul as crews work to put out a semitrailer truck that caught fire.
Local
Metro Transit working to fix 1,200 heat lamps vandalized at bus and light-rail shelters
Overhead heat lamps that provide protection against the elements are on the fritz across the Metro Transit system, leaving riders left to stand in the cold and wind.
Minneapolis
Water main break shuts down segment of Stinson Blvd. in Minneapolis
The 48-inch water main burst in the early morning hours near Broadway Street in northeast Minneapolis sending thousands of gallons of water rushing into the street, said spokesman Casper Hill.
North Metro
Hwy. 169 will be single lane in Champlin this weekend
Motorists in Champlin can expect major backups this weekend as Hwy. 169 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
Super Bowl LII
Metro Transit: Free bus rides on LRT routes during Super Bowl
Metro Transit on Wednesday said it will offer free rides for Blue and Green Line passengers who will be put on replacement buses on Super Bowl Sunday as portions of the light-rail lines will be restricted exclusively for fans heading to the game.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.