Two lanes of westbound I-94 at Century Avenue on the border of St. Paul and Maplewood are now open at the scene of a semitrailer truck fire.

A major backup developed as traffic was stacked up into Woodbury at County Road 19.

A semitrailer truck fire had blocked all westbound lanes for about 25 minutes after the blaze broke out about 6:25 a.m. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the truck's brakes caught fire and "got out of control."

One lane opened about 7 a.m. and a sceond lane opened at 7:30 a.m.

The truck driver was able to get out unharmed, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.