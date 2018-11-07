Murder is suspected and two people were jailed in the death of a man whose body was located last week in a field east of Willmar.

Arrests were made late Monday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and murder charges could be filed as soon as Wednesday.

The victim was identified as David Medellin Jr., 24, of Willmar, Minn.

Jail records show one of the suspects is a 35-year-old man from Kerkhoven, Minn. There is no information available on the other suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office located Medellin’s body in the afternoon of Oct. 31 in a plowed field near 49th Street NE. and 8th Avenue NE. in Kandiyohi Township. A cause of death was not released.

The Sheriff’s Office has been trying to find anyone who encountered Medellin in the week leading up to his death.