– When Fred Hubbell addresses an audience, he does not pace but picks a spot, plants his feet and hardly moves.

The scion of a wealthy family from Des Moines, Hubbell often reverts to business themes when talking about his Democratic bid for governor.

“If you’re the governor in Iowa, you’re the CEO of the state,” he said recently.

When Kim Reynolds talks, she spreads her arms wide and sometimes speaks so quickly she sounds like a state fair auctioneer. The current Republican governor, Reynolds describes herself as a “small-town girl” and has tried to paint Hubbell as a liberal elitist.

“He just doesn’t know Iowans,” she said after a recent Republican Party dinner. “I just don’t think he understands them.”

“My story,” Reynolds likes to say, “is the Iowa story.”

Since President Donald Trump captured Iowa by nearly 10 points in 2016, two versions of Iowa — cosmopolitan and progressive, rural and conservative — have battled to define the state’s identity.

Now, with the midterm elections less than three weeks away, a related question has emerged in this closely watched race for governor between Reynolds and Hubbell: Which candidate is more Iowan?

The political makeup in Iowa would suggest that voters are leaning in Reynolds’ direction. In addition to Trump’s victory here, Republicans now hold both Senate seats, three of the state’s four congressional districts, the governor’s seat and both branches of the state legislature.

But if Iowa seems to have moved toward an irreversible reddening, energized Democrats are hoping that the elections in November will prove otherwise.

Political analysts rate the governor’s race as a tossup. At least two congressional races are also competitive, including in the northeastern district that was the epicenter of the swing to Trump. The Democratic candidate for secretary of state, Deidre DeJear, the first black candidate to secure a primary nomination from a major party for statewide office in Iowa, has a real shot at winning the general election.

The elections are not just an early test for Iowa Democrats. The outcomes, particularly in the governor’s race, will send a message about the political mood of this bellwether state and its first-in-the-nation caucuses, when it will pass judgment on what is shaping up to be the most diverse field of Democratic presidential candidates in history. Already, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has campaigned in the state. In the coming days, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Kamala Harris of California will arrive as well.

Political strategists list several reasons Iowa could reverse course, including a Trump-initiated trade war that disproportionately affects the state’s farmers, and an economy that, while strong nationally, has nevertheless left many behind, Democrats say. There is also no U.S. Senate race to help mobilize Republicans.

Even some Republicans acknowledge that Democrats have momentum.

“I don’t think we’re as red as we seem today,” said Craig Robinson, a consultant and a former political director of the Iowa Republican Party. “If you look at what happened in 2016 and the makeup with the Legislature, we look very red. But I also think there’s weaknesses with Iowa Republicans that we don’t necessarily boast and talk about.”

One factor that could play an important role is the state’s changing demographics. Younger voters have migrated in recent years from rural areas to urban centers — or out of the state entirely. Even as Iowa’s population has increased, roughly two-thirds of its 99 counties lost population between 2010 and 2017, according to recent census data. Left behind in these small towns were aging, more conservative voters who pushed their regions to the right.

And while Democrats point to a swell in enthusiasm in some of these more rural counties — spurred in part by a bill the state legislature passed last year that reduced the collective-bargaining rights of workers — there are still signs of a stubborn Republican firewall.

In small towns across the state, there are farmers and working-class voters who appreciate plenty about Trump, including his anti-trade message. Even on Trump’s trade war, which is driving down the prices of soybeans and corn, many farmers have taken a wait-and-see approach.

There are other reasons Republicans might prevail in Iowa. The unemployment rate is among the lowest in the country, and jobs are abundant. Immigration has become a thorny issue after Republicans seized on the death of an Iowa college student — authorities say she was killed by an undocumented immigrant — as evidence the country needed more secure borders. More recently, the bitter fight over Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation has outraged many Republican voters.

“A lot of us are disgusted with what the Democrats have been doing,” said Joleen Ballard, 66, who was selling pumpkins and gourds at a fall festival in Toledo, a small town about 70 miles from Des Moines. She voted for Trump, she said. And come Election Day, she planned to vote for Reynolds.

“She’s been through what a lot of us in Iowa have,” Ballard said. “She’s one of us.”

Trump’s success among white, working-class voters spanned much of the Midwest, powering victories in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio. As Democrats try to reclaim these states, they are counting on young voters, women and minorities in the cities and suburbs to provide the bulk of Democratic support. But here in Iowa and elsewhere, they are also making appeals to small-town voters who went for Trump.

It was no coincidence, for example, that Hubbell chose as his running mate Rita Hart, a farmer and state senator who represents rural areas in the eastern part of the state.

Hubbell, whose family name is so entrenched in Des Moines that one of the main roads leading out of the city is called Hubbell Avenue, likes to talk about how he is a fifth-generation Iowan. He is banking heavily on a moderate, Iowa-focused message that revolves around “bread-and-butter issues” — health care, education, the economy.

He tends to pepper his remarks with financially abstruse phrases like “fiscal impact analysis” and “tax-credit review panel.” He rarely, if ever, mentions Trump. “I got to be honest with you,” he said, “I’m pretty well focused on what’s going on in our state.”

“I’m a fiscally responsible person and a progressive on social issues,” Hubbell said. “When I talk to people, if I ask them to describe themselves, 80 percent of them say they’re that.”

On a recent Monday afternoon, Hubbell, 67, addressed a small crowd of mostly seniors in a cramped room for a get-out-the-vote rally in Marshalltown, a city of 27,000 about an hour northeast of Des Moines. In July, it had been hit hard by a tornado, and many windows in buildings on Main Street were still blown out. The air smelled damp and vaguely like mothballs.

“We’re hoping your tornado hits the Republicans!” someone in the audience yelled to Hubbell. “I hope it’s just as powerful.”

“If it is,” Hubbell said, flatly, “it will get a lot of Democrats elected.”

Reynolds, 59, also likes to talk about how she is a fifth-generation Iowan. Where Hubbell can appear stiff, she is constantly moving.

“I’m a hugger,” she said at one point during a brief interview, stopping, again, to offer someone a hug.

Previously the lieutenant governor to Terry Branstad — before Trump named Branstad ambassador to China — Reynolds was appointed the state’s first female governor last year. She is anti-abortion — she recently signed a bill banning abortion after six weeks — a stance Democrats view as a potential weakness among social progressives but which endears her to Iowa’s large evangelical population. Like many Republican candidates, she warns that her opponent wants to raise voters’ taxes.

Around the state, opinions about the candidates are mixed.

“Kim Reynolds is keeping the seat warm for Terry Branstad,” said Dave Musgrove, a 57-year-old project manager from Des Moines. He and his wife, who were walking in a steady rain on the way to vote early, said they supported Hubbell.

Out in Traer, a rural farming town of less than 2,000 with dirt roads that can turn to mud, Ken Adolphs felt differently.

“The only thing I can say about Fred,” he said, referring to Hubbell, “is he was a man born with a silver spoon in his mouth.”

Adolphs, 69, owns a 300-acre farm where he grows corn, soybeans and vegetables. As he drove a utility vehicle across his fields, he pointed out where cattle graze.

Democrats are hoping farmers like Adolphs vote out Republican incumbents in part because they feel squeezed by Trump’s trade war.

But Adolphs is having none of it.

He acknowledged that the tariffs were pushing prices down, but said he was playing the long game. “The thought out here,” he said, “is if you can get more balance in the trade, things are going to work out better.”

When his tour of the farm was done, he pulled back around to the front of his house.

On his lawn was an American flag. Beside it were yard signs for Republicans.