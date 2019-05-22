A car stuck on the tracks and a car-train crash disrupted light-rail service in St. Paul on Metro Transit’s Green Line late Tuesday night.
Metro Transit said the car had gotten stuck on the tracks for a time at the Capitol/Rice Station. The car vs. train crash was at the Lexington Station.
The line links downtown Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota and downtown St. Paul.
About 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, the agency said the cars had been removed from the tracks. Service was being delayed by an average of 30 minutes, but Metro Transit hoped to get back on schedule.
STAFF REPORT
