One person ended up in the hospital after people in two vehicles shot at each other Monday night in Prior Lake, police said.
Witnesses reported seeing gunfire coming from one of the vehicles and directed toward the other around 8 p.m. on County Road 21 near Carriage Hills Parkway, said Police Chief Mark Elliott.
One person showed up at a city fire station a short time later with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment, Elliot said.
A second person was hurt but suffered noncritical injuries, the chief said.
Police have not made any arrests.
Anybody with information is asked to call Prior Lake Police at 952-445-1411.
