JANESVILLE, Wis. — Authorities say two victims found with gunshot wounds near the interstate in Janesville were local women.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's office conducted the autopsies and said Tuesday both women died of gunshot wounds.
The Rock County medical examiner identified them as 27-year-old Brittany Mcadory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester, both of Janesville.
The women were found alive near Interstate 39/90 early Monday. They died of their injuries at a Janesville hospital. Officials said four shell casings were found in the area where they were found.
