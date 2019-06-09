Two girls left Hamline University with three championship medals attached to coveted blue ribbons.

Rosemount's Lauren Peterson, Friday's winner of the 3,200, returned Saturday to capture the 1,600 and run the second leg of the first-place 4x400 relay. The senior's efforts helped the Irish take the team title with 71.75 points, just ahead of Alexandria (70).

"This one means a little more to me because it's been my goal since freshman year," Peterson said after the 1,600.

North St. Paul junior Shaliciah Jones mastered the sprint events, defending her 100 title and claiming the 200. And for the third consecutive state meet, Jones ran a leg of the Polars' first-place 4x100 relay.

Jones said her success "means a lot" because a nagging hamstring injury hijacked the first half of her season.

"I had a lot of doubts," Jones said. "To be able to bounce back is really exciting."

DAVID LA VAQUE