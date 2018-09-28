It's a dangerous game, this football. And that's even for players who keep their helmets on. It's dangerous, too, for those trying to guess who is going to win. The Vikings endured a loss of historic proportions Sunday, one so far from what had been predicted that it called into question all assumptions, especially any that might have been made about Thursday's game against the Rams. It was scheduled as a clash between NFC powers, teams that might meet for important postseason football. Then came the Vikings' loss to the Bills, and suddenly Thursday night's game, well, it had to be played because it's dangerous to guess about these things.