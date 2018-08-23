WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Two men have been found dead inside a suburban Milwaukee home.
Police and firefighters responded to the house after receiving a report of gunshots in Wauwatosa Wednesday afternoon. A gun was recovered at the scene.
Authorities say they are not seeking any suspects.
