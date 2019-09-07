New Brighton police are investigating the death of two people in the 2100 block of West County Road E. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
Authorities said there is no threat to the public, which often indicates that murder-suicide is suspected.
Further details will be released when the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the dead. Officials declined to provide further information pending notification of relatives.
KATY READ
