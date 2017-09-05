Police in Orono conducting a welfare check Monday night found the bodies of a woman and a young boy inside a residence.

Officers made the discovery at a home on the 2200 block of Bayview Place. Officers first stopped by the home Monday afternoon, then returned to the residence for a second time around 8 Monday evening. That is when they discovered a 47-year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy deceased, a police department spokesman said.

The spokesman did not say what prompted officers to go to the house. He did not say how the victims died. Few other details were immediately available, but an investigation is underway, the spokesman said.

"We do not believe there is a threat to the public," the spokesman said.

The department is not looking for any suspects, it said in a news release.