KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Police say the two people found dead in a Kaukauna duplex are young children.
Authorities identified the two as 3-year-old Danielle Beyer and 5-year-old William Beyer.
Officers were called to the home about 7 a.m. Monday and found the two bodies with "suspicious injuries."
Police Chief Jamie Graff said someone at the home called 911.
Officials have not said how the children died or provided details of the circumstances.
Graff says the public is not in danger.
