DE PERE, Wis. — Police are investigating the deaths of two people found at a De Pere residence.
Officers were asked to do a welfare check at the home about 8 p.m. Sunday and discovered the bodies.
The Brown County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting police in their investigation. The two were not identified and no other details were released.
