Gallery: Elizabeth Lo, of Minneapolis, got a piggy back ride from her co-worker, Emily Finn, of Minnetonka, before they ran in the TC One Mile Thursday night.

Gallery: From right, Darrell Christensen, 80, of Bloomington, embraced Alan Phillips, 83, of Minneapolis and Denise Fenwick, of St. Cloud, after they finished the TC One Mile race Thursday.

Gallery: Runners took off from the starting line during the TC One Mile corporate race Thursday.

Gallery: From left, brothers Alex, 10, Ty, 12, and their father Trebor Stanton, of Edina, stretched before running in the first-timers wave of the TC One Mile race Thursday in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Jonathan Johnson, of St. Paul, stretched against a mural of Sir Tyrone Guthrie before running for Xcel Energy in the TC One Mile corporate race Thursday.

Gallery: Rick Huseth, 62, of Minneapolis, waved to supporters as he neared the finish line Thursday night during the TC One Mile race.

Gallery: Hikma Youssuf, 12, right, and Nafisa Ali, 9, ran side-by-side during the recreational wave of the TC One Mile Race Thursday. They were running with other students from the Cedar Riverside Community School Running Club.

Gallery: Ben Osborn, of Minneapolis ran alongside his son Colin, 5, before crossing the finish line Thursday. Osborn is wearing an 8-pound brain he made in his garage to raise awareness and funds to help families affected by pediatric brain tumors. His son is a survivor.

Gallery: Mindy Dempsey, of Edina, and her daughter Maylin, 6, held hands as they crossed the finish line during the first-timers wave of the TC One Mile Thursday.

Gallery: Timothy Druyos, of Minneapolis, raised his arms in the air after placing first in the first-timers wave of the TC One Mile race Thursday with a time of 5:36.6.

Gallery: Sam McEntee, 26, of Sleepy Hollow, New York, won the Medtronic TC 1 Mile Professional Invite Championship race Thursday night with a time of 4:03.0.

Gallery: Emily Lipari, 25, of San Diego, high fived fans after winning her second consecutive Medtronic TC 1 Mile Professional Invite Championship race Thursday night.

Gallery: Emily Lipari, 25, of San Diego, crossed the finish line to win her second Medtronic TC 1 Mile Professional Invite Championship race Thursday night in Minneapolis.

Defending champion Emily Lipari of San Diego won the women’s pro race in the TC 1 Mile on Thursday night in 4 minutes, 39.8 seconds.

Her time was not close to her personal best of 4:31.68, but she was able to edge runner-up Cory McGee of Brighton, Mass., whose time was 4:41.

Sarah Brown of East Weymouth, Mass., was third (4:41.7). The top Minnesota woman was 10th-place finisher Breanna Sieracki of Golden Valley (4:47.7).

Lipari, 25, was the NCAA indoor mile champion in 2014, the same year she graduated from Villanova in suburban Philadelphia. She was an 11-time All-America runner in cross-country and track.

Lipari considered chasing Sarah Hall’s course record of 4:30.8 but decided against it. “I wasn’t feeling so hot in the beginning, so I’m like I’m just going to chill and see what happens and go for the win.” Lipari said. “I’m really happy with what I could get done being really tired.”

Sam McEntee, 26, of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., won the men’s pro race in 4:03, just ahead of Daniel Herrera of New Orleans (4:03.7) — the runner-up last year as well — and Craig Nowak of Greenville, S.C. (4:03.8).

For the second consecutive year, Emily Lipari of San Diego won the women’s pro race in the TC 1 Mile on Thursday night in downtown Minneapolis. Her time was 4 minutes, 39.8 seconds, over a second faster than runner-up Cory McGee of Brighton, Mass.

Joe Coffey of Minneapolis was the top in-state finisher, placing fifth (4:05.7).

McEntee, originally from Perth, Australia, also competed for Villanova and was a six-time All-America runner. He earned $5,000 for his win, as did Lipari. McEntee ran for Australia in the 5,000-meter race at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, finishing 18th.

“I went with 200 [meters] to go, despite my coach’s instructions, and that last 50 was real tough, but I hung on,” he said. “The crowd was good. There was a great atmosphere here. It’s my first time in Minneapolis; it seems like a pretty cool city.”

More than 1,700 runners ran in the wave of races.

Staff Reports