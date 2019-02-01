Q: I booked a room at Madison LES Hotel in New York. A month before my stay, I changed my mind about staying at the hotel. I e-mailed the property, asking to cancel. A representative responded, saying that I had booked a "deeply discounted" rate, incurring a "one-night penalty if cancellation is needed," the representative said.

But its cancellation policy says cancellation without charge is 24 hours before arrival. "Please note, all nonrefundable reservations (room rate and all applicable taxes) will be charged on the day of booking. Absolutely no exceptions will be made to modify or cancel nonrefundable reservations," it says. I just want to cancel my reservation and not be charged for it. Can you help?

A: If your reservation was cancelable 24 hours before your arrival, then the Madison LES Hotel shouldn't charge you. I reviewed your reservation and, indeed, the cancellation policy suggests the hotel should have canceled with no penalty.

So what's going on? I see a few oddities. First, it appears the hotel changed names between the time you booked it and contacted me. That's not unusual. Hotels change names — "reflaggings," as they're called in the lodging industry — all the time. In the process, hotels sometimes switch reservation systems, and details of some reservations may get lost. That may be one explanation for this situation.

I also saw the word "restricted" next to your reservation. Hotels offer several types of rates, from completely refundable to nonrefundable. While the terms below your reservation said one thing, the reservation might have been more restricted. That's on the hotel, not you.

You kept a thorough paper trail of correspondence between you and the hotel. It shows that while it promised you one thing, it seemed to deliver another. I'm going to write this off to a reflagging confusion, not some sinister plot to keep your money.

When a hotel sends you the terms of its cancellation in writing, it needs to stick to those terms. You were well within your rights to cancel and ask for a full refund.

When I contacted the hotel on your behalf, it insisted that it never meant to pocket your money. "We canceled your reservation and never placed a charge on your card," it said. "We are not sure why there is a discussion regarding a canceled reservation that had no penalty to you the booker."

Before asking for my help, you gave the property a less than glowing review online. I probably would have done the same thing. It looks as if the property decided to back down after reading your review but didn't tell you. No matter. I'm happy the Madison LES Hotel won't be charging you.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. Read more tips on his blog, elliott.org, or e-mail him at chris@elliott.org.