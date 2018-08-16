Two people died in separate water incidents in Washington County this week, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a small boat partly submerged just after 3 p.m. Wednesday at Wildwood Park in Mahtomedi.

Authorities found a 67-year-old male in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene; his identity has not yet been released.

Authorities released the name of the scuba diver who died Tuesday at Square Lake.

The Sheriff’s Office said William Lorenzo Brown, 51, of Shoreview, was having difficulty in the water just before 8 p.m. Divers found the man under water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating both incidents.