A man and a woman were found fatally shot inside a residence in Winona early Monday, authorities said.

Police were called to the 200 block of Chatfield Street at 3:23 a.m. by a man who said he had been in a struggle with his girlfriend over a handgun. In the course of the struggle, the firearm went off and struck the woman in the head, Winona Police Chief Paul Bostrack said.

When police arrived at the residence, they heard another gunshot and attempted to make contact with the occupants. Officers eventually made entry into the residence and found the woman dead of a gunshot wound to the head and the man dead of a gunshot wound, Bostrack said.

The names of the victims have not been released.