Final plans are being made to build a pair of Art Deco-inspired condo towers across from the Galleria shopping center in Edina.

The proposal is being pitched as part of a massive redevelopment effort along a busy corridor at a time when the pipeline of for-sale condos is at an all-time low across the Twin Cities.

Edina-based Arcadia LLC, and Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. are proceeding with plans for what they’re calling the Estelle Edina, a mixed-use development at the corner of France Avenue and 69th Street that would include the two towers, six brownstone-style condos, 12,000 square feet of retail and a signature restaurant at the corner of France and 69th.

“I grew up just a few blocks down on France Avenue and am excited about the vision that so many people have for this district,” said Arcadia President Luigi Bernardi, who grew up in the Cornelia neighborhood and is a lifelong Edina resident. His company recently completed the nearby Aurora on France, a senior living and care project.

“Our goal is to give the corner of France and 69th a community feel — walkable, accessible and livable,” he said.

Both towers will be slender enough to minimize the visual impact of the buildings and have a maximum of only four units per floor. The towers will be built with stone and glass and, because of the compact floorplate, every unit will be on its own corner with four units per floor on the lower levels, two units per floor on the upper levels and one penthouse at the top. The first tower is expected to have 24 stories with 82 for sale units; the second will have 70 units.

This rendering depicts an area at street level between the two towers.

An existing Bremer Bank and BMO Harris Bank now on the site will move to new spaces in the project.

While thousands of rental apartments have been built across the Twin Cities metro, only a few hundred for sale condominiums have been built, mostly in downtown Minneapolis. Developer Jim Stanton of Shamrock Cos. just completed Portland Tower in the central business district, and the he’s pouring concrete for the first floors of the Legacy, a 400-plus unit condo project in the near the city’s Mill District along the Mississippi River.

Developers say that Minnesota’s construction defect laws, among the most stringent in the nation when it comes to protecting buyers, are to blame for the lack of condo construction. They claim that for a decade developers, subcontractors and architects are all legally liable to sometimes frivolous and costly lawsuits that create an intolerable financial risk. Legislators have been discussing amendments to those laws that would raise the bar for those suits and require homeowners associations to mediate before filing a law suit against the developer.

Currently, condos represent only a fraction of all units on the market. At the end of April there were 647 units for sale, 24 fewer than a year ago, according to the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors.

This is the first suburban high rise condo project to be built since the recession, and it’s being built just a block from one of the most exclusive built recently in Edina: The Residences at the Westin Galleria, 82 luxury condo units above the 225-room Westin Hotel, opened in 2008 at the corner of 70th and York Avenue South. There are now about a half dozen units on the market in that building, they range from $479,900 to $1.65 million.

The project, which will be marketed by Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, is part of a re-visioning process for what’s known as the Greater Southdale Area, which began in early 2015 as part of Edina’s long-term planning policy. The effort included the input from 16 Edina residents for the Greater Southdale Work Group, including neighbors and business and civic leaders who helped develop guiding principles for the district.

Mic Johnson, design principal at Architecture Field Office LLC in Golden Valley, is leading that process.

“There is a lot of neighborhood, business and city support to create a vibrant, forward-looking and accessible district,” he said in a statement. “It allows for a healthy mix of building heights, densities and uses, and creates a public realm that promotes a walkable, healthy and safe environment.”

The proposal, which is at the beginning of the municipal approvals process, is part of a series of development projects that are slated to increase commercial and residential density along the busiest part of France Avenue.

“Our intent is to support the district’s vision. We are passionate about creating best-in-class streetscapes and owner-occupied residences that the citizens of Edina will be proud of,” said Carl Runck, developer with Ryan.

In recent years, Edina has been focused on redeveloping the sprawling surface lots that have served the many retail stores and office buildings that are in the area. Already, new luxury apartments have taken the place of cars in some of those parking lots at Southdale.

Earlier this year, furniture retailer Restoration Hardware said that it wants to build a four-story showroom and store in the southwest corner of Southdale Center. The $100 million-plus Avenue on France project, formerly known as the Promenade on France, would remake a 23-acre site which is currently the Southdale Office Centre and a lot of parking space and create a medical office building, retail, condos, and a hotel.

Further south, Twin Cities Orthopedics is anchoring a new medical office campus that will transform a parking lot across the street from Centennial Lakes Office Park.

About two miles north, the Edina City Council approved last month a $79 million redevelopment plan for more retail, housing, and parking near the 50th and France shopping district.

