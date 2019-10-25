Wisconsin at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (Ch. 9)
This was supposed to be a showdown between two top-10 teams. Instead Wisconsin goes to Ohio State with hurt pride after losing in a big upset to lowly Illinois. Should the Badgers fall again, they could suddenly be two games out of the West lead.
Penn State at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (Ch. 5)
If all goes right, Penn State will travel to the Gophers after a bye week for a Nov. 9 battle between two 8-0 teams. While both the Gophers are Nittany Lions are favorites this week, this is still worth a scout.
Wild
Sharks end 2-game skid with 4-2 win over Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens are desperate to fix their penalty kill.
Wild
Gurianov scores both goals, Stars hold off Ducks 2-1
Denis Gurianov ended a personal scoring drought with two goals in the first period and the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Thursday night.
Wolves
AP Source: Cavs, Osman agree on 4-year contract extension
A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cavaliers and starting forward Cedi Osman have agreed to a four-year, $30.8 million contract extension.
Vikings
Redskins-Vikings Stats
Min_FG Bailey 50, 5:20.Was_FG Hopkins 21, 14:00.Min_FG Bailey 29, 7:26.Was_FG Hopkins 30, 1:57.Min_Cook 4 run (Bailey kick), :07.Min_FG Bailey 27, 8:33.Was_FG Hopkins 43, 5:11.Min_FG Bailey…
Minneapolis
Protesters march, rally against Washington team's name
Chanting "Change the name!" and "We are not your mascot!" and carrying signs, the group congregated in the Commons park in front of U.S. Bank Stadium after marching from Peavey Park.