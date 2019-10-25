Wisconsin at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (Ch. 9)

This was supposed to be a showdown between two top-10 teams. Instead Wisconsin goes to Ohio State with hurt pride after losing in a big upset to lowly Illinois. Should the Badgers fall again, they could suddenly be two games out of the West lead.

Penn State at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (Ch. 5)

If all goes right, Penn State will travel to the Gophers after a bye week for a Nov. 9 battle between two 8-0 teams. While both the Gophers are Nittany Lions are favorites this week, this is still worth a scout.

MEGAN RYAN