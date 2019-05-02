Two children under the age of 5 fell from a window Thursday afternoon in a building along the Midtown Greenway, Minneapolis police said.

Both of the children are hospitalized in critical condition.

According to police spokesman John Elder, police were called about 2:20 p.m. with a report of the incident. When they arrived, passersby were providing medical aid. Police took over and continued to provide aid until medical responders arrived.

The two children were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with “very critical injuries,” Elder said.

The building and the immediate area are heavily populated by Somali-American residents. Elder said he couldn’t say whether the children fell onto a paved surface or onto one of the grassy areas along the Greenway margin.

“We’re keeping a very strong thought for these children,” he said.

With spring arriving, many people are opening their windows for the first time in months, Elder noted. He urged residents to be aware of the hazards of open windows for young children and vulnerable people, and to make sure that window openings are safe.