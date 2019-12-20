Two men have been charged in connection with Thursday evening’s shooting death of a 21-year-old man in north Minneapolis, authorities said Friday.

James Tyjuan Moore, 21, was charged with second-degree murder with intent and Tyreik Larel Perkins, 20, was charged with aiding an offender and being an accomplice after the fact, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Both are in the Hennepin County jail.

The victim’s name has not been released pending an autopsy.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to the 1800 block of N. Russell Avenue, in the Willard-Hay neighborhood, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday after ShotSpotter and several 911 callers reported shots fired in the area. A white SUV had sped through the area and crashed near N. 16th and Russell avenues.

Officers found the man who had been shot in the driver’s seat of the SUV and performed CPR until medics arrived. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died.

The suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting, police said. The investigation continues.

