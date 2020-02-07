Two shuttered Burger King restaurants in Minneapolis could reopen, after the city signaled a willingness to reverse an earlier decision blocking their drive-throughs.

A City Council committee on Thursday gave the company their approval to move ahead. The final decision rests with the full City Council, which meets next week.

The choice about whether to allow Burger King to reopen two stores — one in north and the other in south Minneapolis — hinges on whether the chain abandoned the two locations, forfeiting their right to operate the drive-throughs.

Over the years, the city has passed a series of measures that prohibit new drive-throughs from opening in Minneapolis. The city argued that they contribute to car noise and traffic and make sidewalks dangerous for pedestrians.

But old drive-throughs that were built before the ban have been allowed to continue to operate. Both of the Burger King locations in question — one at 3342 S. Nicollet Av., and the other at 818 W. Broadway — opened before the ban took effect.

Both locations stopped operating in April 2018, after the franchise owners, P3 Foods LLC, filed for bankruptcy. Their parking lots and counters sat empty while Burger King worked to find a new owner to reopen the fast-food restaurants.

The key question now is whether Burger King willfully abandoned the properties.

To make its case, Burger King brought two attorneys and a company representative to City Council’s Zoning & Planning Committee Thursday morning. They argued that the company had made good faith efforts to reopen the properties in a quick manner, but that the bankruptcy case had stymied their efforts.

Paul Battista, a Florida-based attorney who represented Burger King during P3’s bankruptcy case, said the international company was able to convince a trustee to end the lease on the property and franchise agreement so that Burger King could move to find a new person to run the locations. But, he said, the trustee prevented them from removing the furniture and fixtures inside.

“Bankruptcies last a long time,” Battista said. “It’s just the nature of the beast.”

He noted that Burger King continued it commitment to the properties in other ways, noting that they have leases on the Broadway location until 2040 and the Nicollet location until 2034.

Council members on the Zoning & Planning Committee voted unanimously to allow the company to reopen both locations, but some encouraged them to quickly improve the appearance of the properties, noting that they had been boarded up.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for details.