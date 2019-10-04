No. 14 Iowa at NO. 19 Michigan, 11 a.m. (Ch. 9)

Michigan (3-1) has looked shaky but is coming off dominating lowly Rutgers. Iowa (4-0) has been strong, but this will be the Hawkeyes’ toughest opponent yet. The Gophers go to Iowa on Nov. 16.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 3 p.m. (Ch. 9)

Saturday also features Ohio State vs. Michigan State, but those teams aren’t on the Gophers’ schedule. Nebraska comes to Minnesota on Oct. 12, and the Gophers play at Northwestern on Nov. 23.

MEGAN RYAN