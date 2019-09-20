NO. 11 MICHIGAN AT NO. 13 WISCONSIN, 11 A.M. (Ch. 9)
The Wolverines have lost four straight games to the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium, having last won there in 2001. Both teams had the benefit of a bye week heading into this meeting.
MICHIGAN STATE, AT NORTHWESTERN, 11 A.M. (Ch. 5)
Both teams have endured early-season losses, Northwestern in the season opener at then-ranked Stanford and Michigan State last week in a low-scoring meeting with Arizona State in East Lansing.
MEGAN RYAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Cubs' Rizzo homers in surprise return vs Cardinals
Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo hit a tying home run in his surprise return to the lineup Thursday night for the opener of a crucial four-game series against the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.
Lynx
Williams, Jones help Sun beat Sparks, take 2-0 series lead
Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and Courtney Williams added 25 to help the Connecticut Sun rout the Los Angeles Sparks 94-68 on Thursday night and take a 2-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals.
Gophers
Megan Ryan's Big Ten football power rankings
Ohio State keeps its spot at the top while Maryland takes a tumble.
Lynx
WNBA Playoff Glance
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76Seattle 84, Minnesota 74Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95Thursday, Sept. 19: Las…
Sports
Michael Rand's Tipsheet
TIPSHEETKNOW THIS: The 3-0 Gophers have a 2% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff, according to FiveThirtyEight.com's college football prediction model.WATCH THIS:…