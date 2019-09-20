NO. 11 MICHIGAN AT NO. 13 WISCONSIN, 11 A.M. (Ch. 9)

The Wolverines have lost four straight games to the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium, having last won there in 2001. Both teams had the benefit of a bye week heading into this meeting.

MICHIGAN STATE, AT NORTHWESTERN, 11 A.M. (Ch. 5)

Both teams have endured early-season losses, Northwestern in the season opener at then-ranked Stanford and Michigan State last week in a low-scoring meeting with Arizona State in East Lansing.

MEGAN RYAN