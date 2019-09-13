Pittsburgh at No. 13 Penn State, 11 a.m. (Ch. 5)

This will be the 100th meeting for the in-state rivals and maybe the last. There are no more scheduled games between these schools for the foreseeable future. Penn State visits the Gophers on Nov. 9.

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Iowa State began the season ranked for just the second time ever. A Week 1 triple-overtime victory vs. FCS Northern Iowa made that vanish. Iowa, the Gophers’ Nov. 16 opponent, has looked strong so far vs. easier opponents.

