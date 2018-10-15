BARRON, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin say a missing young girl could be in danger after two adults were found dead in a home.

Barron County sheriff's officials say deputies responded to a 911 call asking for help at a home in Barron about 1 a.m. Monday. Deputies found the two adults dead and determined 13-year-old Jayme Closs was missing.

She's described as 5-feet tall, 100 pounds with strawberry blond hair and green eyes.

The sheriff's office has not identified the adults or provided additional details. Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate the girl.