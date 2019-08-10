A 10-race program at Canterbury Park, with all races restricted to Minnesota-bred racehorses, will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday. The richest races will be the Minnesota Derby and Minnesota Oaks for thoroughbreds, each offering a $100,000 purse.

Mister Banjoman is the 3 to 1 early favorite in the Minnesota Derby. The 3-year-old has won four of seven lifetime starts under trainer Mac Robertson.

Ready to Runaway, claimed in June by Robertson for $25,000 for owner John Mentz of Lakeville, is the 5 to 2 favorite in the Minnesota Oaks.

Wild re-sign D-man

The Wild re-signed Hunter Warner to a two-way contract; the deal is worth $80,000 per season in Iowa and the NHL minimum of $700,000 if he plays in Minnesota.

The 23-year-old defenseman from Eden Prairie had a goal, six assists and 97 penalty minutes for Iowa last season.

Warner played junior hockey in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, before signing with the Wild in 2016.

Coon Rapids wins

Jameson Kuznia and Carson Timm combined on a one-hitter for Coon Rapids-Andover in a 9-0 victory over Webb City, Mo., which advanced the team to the final of the Little League Midwest Region tournament in Westfield, Ind.

The title game against Johnston, Iowa, will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday (ESPN).

Jaxon Knutson and Wyatt Myers each had two hits for Coon Rapids-Andover. Brett Buettner hit a home run.

Etc.

•University of Denver gymnast Maddie Quarles, who was injured last season and did not compete as a Pioneers freshman, will join the Gophers this fall. Quarles, an Andover High School graduate, is a three-time Junior Olympics Region 4 all-around champion.

• Renner, S.D., defeated Edina 6-5 in the losers' bracket of the American Legion Central Plains Regional in Sioux Falls, S.D., eliminating the Minnesota state runner-up. Drew Schmidt had a three-run double for Edina in a five-run fifth inning. … Excelsior had a 2-0 lead over Appleton, Wis., in the second inning of the winner's bracket final when that game was suspended until 10 a.m. Saturday because of weather.

• John Silviano hit two solo homers to lead the St. Paul Saints to a 9-7 victory over the visiting Gary SouthShore RailCats.