NEW YORK — Twitter is reporting that revenue and profit and its user base all grew in the final three months of 2018.

The San Francisco company disclosed its daily user base count for the first time, putting the figure at 126 million, up 9 percent from a year earlier. These are users who see ads on the platform and log in at least once a day.

Twitter on Thursday posted earnings of $255 million, or 33 cents per share, in the October-December quarter. That is up from $91 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue grew 24 percent to $909 million.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 25 cents per share and revenue of $867 million.

Its monthly user base fell to 321 million, from 326 million.