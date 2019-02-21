TAMPA, Fla. — The Twitter account of Tampa, Florida's, mayor was hacked with the hijacker posting racist and pornographic images and a threat against the airport.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn's account with 52,000 followers was hacked early Thursday and police detectives are trying to determine the hijacker's identity.
The hacker posted several racist and vulgar tweets and a threat saying he had planted a bomb at Tampa International Airport and was "looking forward to seeing some minorities die."
The airport says it doesn't view the threat as credible but had taken "appropriate action" to ensure passenger safety.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Applications for US jobless benefits fell to a low 216,000
Fewer Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, a sign that layoffs declined and hiring is likely strong.
National
Twitter account of Tampa's mayor hacked; threat posted
The Twitter account of Tampa, Florida's, mayor was hacked with the hijacker posting racist and pornographic images and a threat against the airport.
National
NYC to pay back over $5 million in Superstorm Sandy funds
New York City has reached a tentative settlement to pay back $5.3 million obtained through fraudulent claims to the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Superstorm Sandy.
National
Ex-grocery store owner sentenced for food stamp scheme
The former owner of a small grocery store in New Jersey's largest city is headed to prison for her role in a food stamps for cash scheme that cheated the government out of more than $885,000.
National
Kentucky Senate passes bill to outlaw child sex dolls
The Kentucky state Senate has passed a bill to make possessing a "child sex doll" illegal.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.