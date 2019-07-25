GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Didi Gregorius, Yankees

Follows up 5-for-5 night with a single, double and triple, driving in three runs

BY THE NUMBERS

40,127 Attendance for the series finale, the largest crowd at Target Field since the 2016 home opener.

2 Singles by Luis Arraez, who has a hit in 29 of his 38 career games.

17 Home runs by Edwin Encarnacion at Target Field, tied for most ever as a visitor.

PHIL MILLER