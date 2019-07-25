GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Didi Gregorius, Yankees
Follows up 5-for-5 night with a single, double and triple, driving in three runs
BY THE NUMBERS
40,127 Attendance for the series finale, the largest crowd at Target Field since the 2016 home opener.
2 Singles by Luis Arraez, who has a hit in 29 of his 38 career games.
17 Home runs by Edwin Encarnacion at Target Field, tied for most ever as a visitor.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Boyd could next man up on Vikings' depth chart after Hill's suspensions
With Holton Hill now suspended for the season's first eight games, the Vikings need another cornerback to step up and provide depth on the 53-man roster.
Twins
Twins, Yankees produce series filled with offensive carnage
A look back at some of the gaudy numbers from the three-game series.
Twins
Hartman: Twins boss Falvey will 'continue to search' for roster upgrades
Derek Falvey says the trade market is slow now, but that will heat up as the deadline nears.
Twins
Twins-White Sox series preview
The White Sox were flirting with the .500 mark before a seven-game losing streak after the All-Star break. They were 45-54 after Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Miami.
Twins
Reusse: Past seven games a grinding diamond drama for Twins
There have been other dramatic home stretches for the Twins, indoors and outdoors, but this is a whole new era when it comes to wear-and-tear. The end of this homestand proved that.