The Twins will try to keep the ball in the park - and win a game at home, for a change - against the Indians tonight. When we play.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said the weather forecast has improved of late, but radar suggests otherwise. There's a tornado warning in south central Minnesota right now.

The Twins are taking batting practice as I write this. I'm bracing for some sort of delay. The guess here is that they will wait to play rather than play a doubleheader. They already have a five-game series next week in Chicago they have to come up with starters for.

We'll update here whenever we are filled in.

Hector Santiago's MRI came back showing inflammation in the cervical area. So the Twins are going to give him a cortisone injection and hope that will solve the problem. It will take two to three days for the medication to work its magic, the Twins will see how Santiago responds.

But it's safe to assume it will be at least a few more days before Santiago throws a baseball.

Still no word on what the Twins will do with Glen Perkins. The closer is healthy after a long recovery from a torn labrum, but he hasn't pitched many innings and needs to face hitters before the Twins are comfortable putting him on the roster. There are no indications when that will happen. Perkins' 30-day rehab window closes on Sunday, so the Twins have to come up with a plan by then.

Kyle Gibson is on the mound tonight against Cleveland, and the Twins sure could use a strong outing from him. Gibson has posted a 5.29 ERA since his return from the minors on July 22. But it was 8.20 before that, to give you an idea of how his season has gone.

This Cleveland team is starting to roll, having won five straight games while outscoring opponents 27-7.

Once again, check back later for any weather updates.

Indians

Francisco Lindor, SS

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Jose Berrios, 3B

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Jay Bruce, RF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Brandon Guyer, LF

Bradley Zimmer, CF

Yan Gomes, C

Carlos Carrasco, RHP

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Joe Mauer, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Eduardo Escobar, DH

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Jason Castro, C

Kyle Gibson, RHP